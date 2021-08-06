LANCASTER — Forty-three years ago Alberta Leeman vanished without a trace.
Now, her disappearance may have been solved.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers on July 29 discovered Leeman’s Pontiac LeMans submerged in the Connecticut River just south of the Lunenburg/Lancaster covered bridge.
A Fish and Game dive team found human remains in the area of the vehicle on Friday. A DNA test and results are pending.
Leeman’s family members hope the discovery will provide answers and give them peace of mind.
“I’m old now and I would like closure. To know,” said 84-year-old Nancy McLain, Leeman’s daughter.
Leeman was last seen on July 26, 1978. The 63-year-old widow left her second-floor apartment in Gorham and drove off into a rainy night, according to the book ‘Tales Told in the Shadows of the White Mountains’ by Charles Jordan.
She was reported missing a week later and police found little evidence as to where she had gone. There was a box of personal papers including insurance policies on the kitchen table and towels uncharacteristically left on the bathroom floor. Her purse and money had been left behind.
Multiple police investigations centered on the Gorham area turned up nothing. They believed the car may have ended up in the water, but focused their search efforts on the Androscoggin River. Family members never stopped looking.
“When someone would say ‘we’ve seen her here, we’ve seen her there’ we rushed there to check it out,” McLain said.
The case had reached a standstill. Then, three years ago, New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer Joe Canfield heard about the Leeman disappearance.
Canfield heads up Fish and Game’s Sonar/ROV team, which utilizes underwater side-scan sonar and submersible drone technology. He made the Leeman case the basis for the team’s monthly training.
He never notified the family, he said, because he didn’t want to “give them false hope.”
Canfield selected areas where Leeman could have disappeared, and the Sonar/ROV team searched there.
First, they combed waterways in the Gorham area. Last month, they re-focused the search to the area between Leeman’s apartment and her daughter McClain’s home in Gilman, Vt.
They chose a high-probability area where River Road in Lunenburg ran along the Connecticut River.
The Sonar/ROV team detected the car on a week ago. Canfield said the sonar showed the vehicle “as clear as day.”
A dive team found the license plates and confirmed it was Leeman’s car on Thursday. That night McClain was notified.
“I’m just numb,” McLain said. “She was only three miles away and we never knew it.”
On Friday, McClain and her three children (Leeman’s grandchildren) spent the entire day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. watching the dive team continue its search and recovery efforts.
They believe Leeman was on her way to their Gilman home when she went off River Road, down a steep bank, and into the water.
“It’s strange, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” said granddaughter Roxanne McLain, who called the discovery bittersweet. She expressed relief that Leeman didn’t suffer. “Somebody didn’t abduct her. It was just a freak accident. And we won’t have to think about it anymore.”
In the aftermath, Canfield finally met the family. He called the moment surreal — but rewarding.
“It was just comforting to me that they know the truth because I couldn’t imagine living with the unknown,” he said. “Hopefully at this point, the healing can start.”
