Venture Onto Ice For Wintertime Fishing
For young and old alike, ice fishing can be a blast. (VTF&W photo by Shawn Good)

Ponds and lakes in the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country of New Hampshire are open for ice fishing for trout, salmon and bass.

General fishing regulations from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department now allow anglers to ice fish for trout, salmon and bass from Jan. 1 through March 15 on most state waters with some exceptions.

