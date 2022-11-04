Venture Onto Ice For Wintertime Fishing

Ponds and lakes in the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country of New Hampshire are open for ice fishing for trout, salmon and bass.
General fishing regulations from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department now allow anglers to ice fish for trout, salmon and bass from Jan. 1 through March 15 on most state waters with some exceptions.
For Jud Kratzer, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s St. Johnsbury office, knowing where, when and what the fish bite beneath the ice is of interest both professionally and personally as it’s a wintertime activity that he enjoys.
Kratzer recommends three Orleans County ice fishing destinations:
Lake Memphremagog – “It has good fishing for several species including yellow perch, white perch, northern pike, and lake trout. The perch are abundant, and they run bigger than they do in most other Northeast Kingdom lakes. The lake trout are not abundant, but they tend to be large. The best fishing for pike is in South Bay of Lake Memphremagog.”
Willoughby Lake - “It offers good fishing for lake trout, rainbow trout, and salmon. I prefer to fish it at night for burbot. They are very tasty and abundant in this lake.”
Caspian Lake – “It has an abundant population of lake trout. It is my favorite place to take kids lake trout fishing because the catch rate is usually pretty high.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (https://vtfishandwildlife.com) provides lots of information for people interested in ice fishing, including tips for finding fish, safety tips, recommended gear, recommended techniques and what you do with a fish after catching it to make it “the best possible meal.”
Officials at N.H. Fish and Game provides tips for being safe and comfortable while fishing on the ice.
“Dressing in layers is the key to staying warm and regulating your body temperature,” information noted online. “You can remove and add layers as needed. The clothing you use for other winter activities, such as sledding, skating, or skiing, work well for ice fishing too. Always bring more clothing than you think you will need.”
The NH Fish and Game website (https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/) notes the following information to help make the ice fishing experience a safe one:
“Even if the weather has been below freezing for several days, never guess about ice thickness because it does not form consistently across a water body.
• Test the ice – never assume the ice is safe!
• Always fish with another person.
• New ice is usually stronger than older ice.
• Avoid the shoreline if it is cracked or squishy.
• Wind and currents can make ice unsafe.
• Don’t gather in large groups.
• Don’t drive vehicles onto the ice.
• Don’t build a fire on the ice.
• Bring blankets and a first-aid kit.
• If you fall in, reach for solid ice, kick and roll to safety.”
The site also makes some fishing suggestions, noting a list of New Hampshire lakes and ponds that are stocked with trout and open for ice fishing. Included on the list are bodies of water found in the North Country. They are Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster, rainbow trout; Pearl Lake in Lisbon, rainbow trout; Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill, rainbow and brown trout; South Pond in Stark, rainbow and brown trout; Joe Coffin Pond in Sugar Hill, rainbow and brook trout; French Pond in Haverill, rainbow and brown trout; Fish Pond in Columbia, brook and rainbow trout; Christine Lake in Stark, brown trout; Ogontz Lake in Lyman, rainbow trout; Pearl Lake in Lyman, rainbow trout.
