On Dec. 6, 2019, Vermont 2-1-1 (VT 211) will once again be providing 24-hour referral services, including emergency housing placement. Vermont’s Agency of Human Services (AHS) is renegotiating the current contract with VT 211 to resume their 24-hour referral services for general human services including General Assistance emergency housing eligibility.
Under the terms of the agreement, beginning on December 6, 2019, VT 211 will provide the expanded services to take calls 24 hours per day, 7 days per week through a combination of additional staff and a contract with New England Call Center for coverage in the hard to staff hours of midnight to 8:00 a.m. This amended agreement will provide 24-hour VT 211 call center services for general human services through June 30, 2020 and for General Assistance emergency housing eligibility through April 30, 2020. After April 30, 2020 General Assistance emergency housing eligibility will return to its current schedule of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. This new agreement will help VT 211 expand their capacity to provide increased call center services within Vermont and reduces their overall need for out-of-state coverage.
