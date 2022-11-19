Vermont 4-H Places 3rd Nationally
The Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team recently returned from the North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl in Louisville, Kentucky, where they finished third. Team members and their coaches are front row (left to right) Judith Vaughan, Newbury (coach); Stacy Bowen, North Clarendon (assistant coach); and Emma Seward, East Wallingford. Back row: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs; and Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon.

BURLINGTON — The Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team finished third at the 2022 North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held Nov. 4-5 at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY. Representing Vermont were Liviya Russo of Lunenburg, three teammates and coach Judith Vaughn of Newbury.

The two-day event included a written test and a double-elimination contest of buzzer-round questions, covering topics such as dairy breeds, calf raising, lactation, milk production and marketing, genetics, reproduction, animal diseases, nutrition, crops, farm management and important dairy industry dates and people. Additional activities were mixer games, a pizza meet and greet and an awards banquet at the conclusion of the event.

