Vermont AG Raises Concerns About Border Surveillance Towers

DERBY – Vermont’s attorney general has concerns about the border surveillance systems proposed for sites in Derby, North Troy and other border communities.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan submitted comments Monday about those concerns in response to the project by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP wants to place Remote Video Surveillance Systems (RVSS) towers on the border, including in Franklin and Richford.
Area residents are expected to look at the site at the Letourneau farm in Derby near the Holland town border on Wednesday accompanied by a member of the U.S. Border Patrol.
Border patrol officials discussed the proposal at last week’s Derby Select Board meeting.
Donovan recognized the importance of border monitoring for legitimate law enforcement reasons to protect citizens from known terrorist threats or other illegal activities that may otherwise threaten the health and safety of Vermonters, according to a press statement Tuesday.
But Donovan raised concerns about “unwarranted surveillance or potential interference with the privacy interests of Vermonters.”
“My expectation is that the CBP, in service to the public, will balance its needs for public safety with the privacy interest of those it is sworn to protect,” Donovan wrote.
“CBP has failed to make a compelling case that the scale and scope of the proposed surveillance is ultimately necessary, and it has failed to adequately take into account Vermonters’ privacy concerns.
“Accordingly, CBP should place adequate safeguards and implement the requisite protocols to direct their surveillance against possible terrorist threats and illegal border activities. These safeguards and protocols should ensure that Vermonters are free from intrusive 24-hour surveillance while living or visiting near the border for legitimate reasons.”
Donovan said he has focused on Vermont privacy rights, including a first-in-the-nation law requiring data brokers to register with the state.
Most recently, in 2020, Donovan sued Clearview AI, a company that collected billions of citizens’ images from the internet for the purpose of creating a mass surveillance facial recognition system, to prohibit its use in Vermont or on Vermonter’s images.
The Department of Homeland Security currently uses surveillance technology developed by Clearview AI.
