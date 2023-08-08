State officials announced Tuesday that about half of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has reopened following last month’s devastating floods. Portions of the other half will remain closed into 2024 due to the extensive damage.
During a briefing Tuesday on the ongoing flood recovery efforts, Vt. Sec. of Transportation Joe Flynn provided the update on the rail trail’s status.
“We are very pleased to officially announce the reopening of more than one-half of the LVRT,” said Flynn.
The two end sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are now reopened for public use, including the 19.5 miles from St. Johnsbury to Walden at the trail intersection with Route 15, and the 30.3 miles from Swanton to Cambridge Junction.
Flynn said the remaining 43.2 miles of the LVRT between Walden and Cambridge remain closed due to many different types of damage including “complete bridge washouts, complete culvert washouts, and severe slope failures that are blocking the trail or have washed out the trail altogether.”
Flynn said a total of 103 sites remain damaged and closed, with contractors hired to make repairs to 57 of the sites. AOT is working to get the remaining work under contract for repairs soon.
Among the damaged sites, 16 will require civil engineering and will be long-term projects with repairs that are not likely to be completed until sometime in the early part of 2024.
The specific timelines will depend on materials, contractor availability, and permitting required to complete the projects, notes AOT’s rail trail webpage at https://railtrails.vermont.gov/trail-updates/ .
AOT anticipates reopening additional sections of the trail during the next several weeks and months. The next area of focus will be the 15-mile segment from Cambridge Junction to Morrisville, with an expected reopening early this fall.
“The remaining fully closed sections of the trail are just that, they are fully closed,” said Flynn. “All trail users must not access these areas due to active construction - for your own safety. Although some areas appear passable, the surface and embankments may be compromised and could present unforeseen hazards.”
Gov. Phil Scott had been due to commemorate the grand opening of the LVRT on Saturday, July 15, by riding the full length of the trail and stopping for ceremonies and celebrations along the way. That event was postponed indefinitely with the flooding that occured on July 10 and 11.
Scott spoke about the disappointment, the long road to recovery and the economic impact the damaged LVRT will have.
“It’s very discouraging in many respects,” said Scott, pledging that it will be rebuilt. “It’s difficult for the communities that were really counting on this to tie them together for their economic development. Personally, it’s discouraging, but for them, it could be devastating economically.”
FEMA Recovery Center In Danville
Will Roy, the Federal Coordinating Officer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, announced that a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Wednesday at Danville School. This will be one of nine centers operating in the state, including one in Barton that has been open since earlier this month. The others can be found at https://www.fema.gov/locations/vermont .
Roy noted that 4,500 applications have been submitted to FEMA thus far and $11.6 million in financial aid has been approved by FEMA. There is a deadline of Sept. 12 to apply to FEMA for assistance from the July flooding.
So far, FEMA has visited over 17,000 homes in 83 towns within the nine counties that have received a disaster declaration, said Roy. The Small Business Administration has also approved 139 loans totaling $6.2 million in assistance for businesses and residents.
