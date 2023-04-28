A long-awaited sound system upgrade has been completed at the Athenaeum, greatly improving the experience for visitors with hearing challenges.
The new system, costing nearly $40,000, was made possible thanks to a Vermont Arts Council grant that covered $19,414 of the total expenses. MFI Creative A/V Solutions, a company with expertise in improving audiovisual technology in various venues, installed the system, which has since received rave reviews. The project was completed in January.
The Athenaeum, built in 1871, is a community library and art gallery that hosts a range of events, including poetry readings, art openings, political debates, and lectures. However, the previous sound system often frustrated attendees, especially those with hearing impairments, as it was difficult to set up and deliver quality audio. The new system has resolved these issues, making the events more accessible and enjoyable.
The upgraded audiovisual system includes a rear projection screen, a projector, an amplifier, front-facing speakers, a subwoofer, wireless microphone receivers, wired mic inputs, and media inputs. It also features transmitters for auditory assist devices, which help those with hearing impairments connect to their own hearing aids or headsets. The system now complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act for listening devices.
The Athenaeum’s director, Bob Joly, and development officer, Scott Davis, both emphasized the importance of accessibility in their application for the Cultural Facilities Grant from the Vermont Arts Council. They expressed their gratitude to the council for making the project possible and supporting institutions like the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, which serve as vital community cultural resources.
In addition to the new sound system, the Athenaeum recently had to address another unexpected issue: rot on the 30-foot-high flagpole atop the building. Staff initially thought bunched-up leaves caused the problem, but a closer examination revealed significant damage. Classen’s Crane Service LLC of Waterford was called in to remove the flagpole promptly, and a new flagpole will be installed out front for easier flag management. Staff are also looking for help restoring the eagle sculpture that has adorned the pole for many years.
Coming Events In Athenaeum Hall
The final spring First Wednesdays event will be a program titled War Reenactors: Who Gets to Tell History?
The program is May 3 at 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Artist Ed Gendron shares and discusses images from his photo project about World War II re-enactors in the United States. Gendron later produced Playing Soldier, a feature-length documentary on the same topic. “The re-enactors assert that ‘history is a personal thing,’ says Gendron. “And for them, it may be quite true.”
Also coming up at the Athenaeum Hall - with perfect sound now - are the ongoing Arts & Culture series, with a video presentation on Hudson River School paintings which originally aired on PBS on June 14 and an NEK Authors reading featuring work by Leland Kinsey, Loudon Young, and Daisy Dopp on June 22.
Davis noted, “In the Fall, we will return to the First Wednesdays series beginning in September. We also have a series of other poetry readings throughout April, and a musical presentation for children the first Friday of each month. We are also looking to host another NEK Authors reading series during the summer.”
