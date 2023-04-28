A long-awaited sound system upgrade has been completed at the Athenaeum, greatly improving the experience for visitors with hearing challenges.

The new system, costing nearly $40,000, was made possible thanks to a Vermont Arts Council grant that covered $19,414 of the total expenses. MFI Creative A/V Solutions, a company with expertise in improving audiovisual technology in various venues, installed the system, which has since received rave reviews. The project was completed in January.

