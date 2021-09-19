LYNDON — An old schoolhouse on the grounds of the Caledonia County Airport has gotten its wings: it’s been transformed over the past year into the first-ever aviation museum chronicling the state’s history of taking to the skies.
That project, under the stewardship of local pilot Vinny Matteis, who served in the Air Force during Vietnam, was introduced to the community on Saturday during the annual fly-in event hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EEA) Chapter 1576 based at the local airport.
The new Vermont Aviation Museum and Flying School is housed in the Pudding Hill School, a one-room schoolhouse moved to the airport grounds from its original location. The aim of the museum, which is still seeking donations of aviation-related artifacts and information, is “promoting aviation through education.”
Coming up the stairs into the historic structure, which was given a fresh coat of paint in its traditional colors of a deep golden yellow with dark green trim, there are signs of the building’s new calling, namely pieces of an old plane called “wheel pants” which gussy up a small aircraft’s appearance some, but can be problematic in winter conditions, so Matteis removed them from his small plane for that reason.
The wheel pants decorate the railings coming up the steps with a bit of aviation swag, and inside the foyer a small handmade model plane made by one of the members of the local pilots’ association dangles above, a welcome to the new museum.
A table inside is set up with articles and photos featuring a chosen decade in Vermont’s aviation history, and the first decade to be spotlighted is the 1940s.
The museum also features a Hall of Fame featuring local legends, among them Roger Wheeler, who stopped by Saturday’s open house, said Matteis. A plaque notes that the hall will share “the lives of people who have helped Vermont aviation become a treasure of history.”
On one of the walls inside the museum is a tribute to local pilots who have taken their final journey heaven-ward, contributed by the Vermont Pilots Association of Caledonia County.
The history of the schoolhouse is laid out on another sign, noting that it was first built in 1820 about a quarter-mile from where it stands today, and was first a Baptist Church, turned into the Pudding Hill School in 1829. Local children attended school in the building until 1965.
The schoolhouse was bought in 1969 and moved to the airport property by the State of Vermont where it was used as the terminal building for the new Caledonia County Airport, the history explains. The airport was opened in 1974.
“On this site was an active Civil Air Patrol squadron #44004 for about 10 years,” the information on a welcome sign states. “After such time the schoolhouse became vacant and was the depository of various assorted unused items at the airport.”
The sign informs visitors, in all capital letters, “PLANS NOW ARE TO HAVE THIS ILLUSTRIOUS BUILDING BECOME HOME TO THE NEW VERMONT AVIATION MUSEUM & FLYING SCHOOL.”
That dream has now become reality, but Matteis acknowledged on Saturday for the roughly 100 visitors, who toured the museum during the open house, that it’s a work in progress. He’s hoping people who may possess special artifacts or information, photos, memorabilia, etc. related to the history of flying in Vermont will contact him and consider donating the items to help build the fledgling museum’s collection.
The goal is to have the museum open to the public on Saturdays starting next spring, then one school day for school field trips. Matteis said the local pilots group is interested in offering workshops if they can get a small group interested in learning a skill or tackling a project together, and there is a table inside the museum that promotes that offer and hope.
There is also a small library featuring historical books, magazines, photos and stories about Vermont aviation.
Just inside the wall, an old chalkboard hangs with a small hand-drawn plane, and on Saturday, visitors were invited to sign their names in pink or white chalk to help celebrate the museum’s official christening. One of the doors to a small side room has a bright gold and white airplane door as its gate, a fun use of a part of an old plane.
Plans for the new museum are that it will one day also be home to a certified flying instructor and/or airframe powerplant technician to offer education and instruction.
One of those 100 visitors on Saturday was Joey Roy, 12, of Lyndon, a 7th grader who has gone up in one of the planes during an earlier fly-in, and enjoyed it, he said.
“I think airplanes are pretty cool,” he said, while touring the new museum with his parents, Kate and Greg Roy.
He said the fact that planes “make transportation very easy” is one of the reasons he’s so interested in planes, and he said when he went up with one of the pilots in their small plane ” … it felt a little bit scary, but I was fine with it!”
Joey said he liked the new museum, “It’s cool. It shows about the old days of how the planes were, and they have models.”
His mom, Kate, said, “He’s flown a couple of times up here.”
Another visitor, Lee Stone of Lyndonville, spent time visiting with Matteis and touring the new museum.
“I think it’s great, I really think it’s great,” said Stone. “Vinny has done a lot of work. He said he’s got more to do, but I am very, very appreciative for what he’s done here, Vinny has done a great job.”
Outside, a young family with a little boy being held by his dad could be heard cooing as a small plane went up, up and away, “He loves to see the planes go by,” the mom could be heard saying.
When Vinny Matteis was growing up near one of the main airports in New York City as a little boy, he too couldn’t wait to see the planes go by, then in the United States Air Force he learned to fly them, and that love has never waned.
Vinny Matteis grew up just a few minutes away from Idlewild, the airport that is today John F. Kennedy International Airport in his hometown, New York City.
The airport was re-named for the fallen president just six weeks after his assassination.
As a boy, Matteis, a longtime Lyndon resident, would pedal his bike down to the airport, where he would take in the takeoffs and landings of planes. He watched the travelers and airport staff, intrigued.
“I saw planes from the time I was first born,” he said.
Later, he moved to Vermont to attend St. Michael’s College in Winooski. Matteis, now 74, was in the ROTC and his interest in flying was still very much alive.
“I did have an interest in becoming a pilot,” he said.
After college, Matteis joined the United States Air Force, and did two tours in Vietnam.
A lifelong love of flying led him later in life to become active in the Caledonia County Airport, and he’s a founding member and current President of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1576 based at the local airport, as well as a longtime member of the Vermont Pilots Association and a member of the Vermont Aviation Advisory Committee.
To find out more, or contact Matteis to donate historic aviation artifacts, or help out - he’s looking for volunteers, email him at amval@charter.net.
