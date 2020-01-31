Vermont Bear Hunters Had a Record Season in 2019

Vermont’s bear population has increased from 1,500 to about 5,000 since 1970. (VTF&W photo by John Hall)

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reports that bear hunters in Vermont had a safe and successful hunting season in 2019.

Preliminary numbers show that hunters took a record 750 black bears during the two-part early and late bear seasons. The previous highest harvest ever recorded in Vermont was 728 in 2004. Fish and Wildlife also says there were no hunting-related shooting incidents.

