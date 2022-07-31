LYNDONVILLE — For the first time in its 30-year history the beloved Vermont Children’s Theater is presenting a show by its alumni.
Actors in the forthcoming production of BIG FISH range from newly minted local high school grads to an alum nearly twice their age, all of whom have cherished memories of taking part in summer shows together when they were growing up.
James Lamontagne, 18, who graduated recently from St. Johnsbury Academy, began acting on the VCT stage the summer after he finished kindergarten and never left. He’s off to the Rhode Island School of Design soon to study art, but was thrilled that though he’s out of high school, a chance to do one more summer this year was possible.
The VCT community is welcoming and safe, and everyone finds a place on stage, explained James, taking a few moments from rehearsal on Thursday evening.
Lamontagne said he was 5 1/2 when he first got on stage, but both of his older brothers have likewise participated in VCT shows during their childhood summers, and his mom, Cindy, has volunteered for many years, so he essentially spent a good chunk of his summers at the theater all his life.
“It’s so sweet,” he said of the VCT. “It’s just always been my second home.”
The theater has always been free of charge, and roles are found for everyone who tries out.
“The board is so good at making that a priority,” explained Lamontagne, who also participated in the theater program at St. Johnsbury Academy. The VCT has always been a haven, too, he said for being inclusive of students’ diversity including gender identity and disabilities, and young people have been able to feel safe and comfortable.
He said, “It’s a safe environment, there’s a lack of stigma and people are very open-minded.”
Emily Harvey Lacroix, now 35, and living in Barre, has been involved with VCT most of her life. She grew up in the NEK and moved away to Massachusetts for a number of years, but recently moved back to Vermont. She’s part of the alumni show this summer; helping with publicity and photography.
“I’ve been advocating for an alumni show since 2005,” she said.
The VCT, said Lacroix, “Is such an awesome opportunity, there is nothing else like it,” she said of the model that provides summer theater to all children. Students come from rural poverty and from advantage, and the volunteers on the board who make it all possible, headed by VCT Board President Sarah Ham, are like second parents, said Lacroix.
She was the first student director and VCT alum and she began her summer children’s theater journey in 1995.
“The community of grown-ups has always been incredibly supportive,” said Lacroix. When she graduated, the age when the students typically close the chapter of spending summers at the children’s theater, “I refused to leave,” she said with a laugh.
She directed her first show not long after, saying, “It was a great experience,” of the production, now nearly half her life ago, and also about the time she started begging for an alumni show at the VCT.
Now, this summer, that insistence has paid off, and the show will go on next weekend.
“I want to see the VCT continue to succeed and expand,” said Lacroix, saying for some of the students who participate, it may be their only arts education exposure and it’s deeply important in their lives. She herself has a genetic condition and has had many surgeries, and found a home at the VCT that remains an incredibly meaningful connection.
Lacroix, who has also led summer workshops and volunteered in myriad ways through the years, said the adults who influenced her had a profoundly positive impact on her life at a young age. “I want to be one of those community parents,” she said.
Another of the VCT alum back this summer is Daven Webber, 22, from East Haven. He said his mother told him she’d heard about a VCT reunion, but when he showed up for the event, it turned out to be an audition for the alumni show and he was thrilled.
He took part in the VCT shows since he was 11, beginning with The Hobbit.
Like Lamontagne and Lacroix, Webber said the theater directors and volunteers at the VCT created a magical, welcoming place that he adored being at - and still does.
“I’ve been waiting to come back since 2018,” said Webber. “I just missed being here. I have great memories.”
Makayla McCutcheon, 25, of Lyndonville, feels the same way.
Her cousin took part in VCT, and McCutcheon had two summers where she got on stage and fell in love with it, but then she wasn’t able to participate for the rest of her childhood as an actor. That didn’t keep her from helping out when her cousin was in a show, and when she heard about the alumni show, she jumped at the chance to come back this summer.
She was a passenger in a car that drove a twin-sized bed up to the VCT on Thursday night to get it on the stage. Asked about that, and her hands being out of the car holding onto the mattress on the roof, she said, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. We couldn’t find a truck.”
McCutcheon said her first time at the VCT as a child actress was in 2007, and it was in 101 Dalmations.
“When I heard about the alumni show, I was so excited,” said McCutcheon. “I love it. It’s so much fun.”
Being in the barn at the VCT has an almost magical feel, said McCutcheon, looking around. “It’s one of the best places to be.”
Project Goals and Workplan
VCT Board member Lori Augustyniak said the alumni performance was driven in part by the seasons lost to the pandemic.
“The initial goal of this project emerged from a desire of the VCT Board of Directors to support young adults who missed any opportunity to perform because of the pandemic,” Augustyniak said.
The result was the creation of “A full-scale musical with actors who have performed on the VCT stage in the past, our alumni.”
VCT traditionally provides programming for 7-19-year-olds, but when VCTs teenagers missed two years of performing a musical because of the pandemic, the VCT Board of Directors received a grant from the Northeast Kingdom Fund to create this project, she explained.
“One of the goals for hosting the alumni show was to reconnect with VCT alumni,” said Sarah Ham, VCT board president. “Getting a chance to reconnect, to listen to where they are in life, and to hear how they have used the theater skills they learned has been a highlight of the season.”
“One of the goals for hosting the alumni show was to reconnect with VCT alumni,” said Ham on Friday. “Getting a chance to reconnect, to listen to where they are in life, and to hear how they have used the theater skills they learned has been a highlight of the season. An added bonus is welcoming back all of that amazing talent to our stage and watching them shine once more.”
The Show Next Weekend
BIG FISH, school edition, a musical that celebrates the extraordinary in everyday life, is based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Tim Burton film.
Thomas Bodoh, a recent graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, directs VCT’s production of BIG FISH.
“This show has some profound themes about legacies, family relationships, mortality, and the amazing people we meet and connect with on the journey of life and then there are the magical moments,” said director Bodoh, “Where else can you see a mermaid, witch, giant, and werewolf all in one production?”
Alumni actors appearing in the production of BIG FISH hail from Central VT and the NEK and include Kaidin Aviles, Olivia Brimmer, Irie Campbell, Katie Ham, Lydia Ham, Toby Ham, Wilson Krause, Emily Harvey Lacroix, James Lamontagne, Marc Lamontagne, Michael Lamontagne, Crenshaw Lindholm, Ceirra Manassa-Curnin, Makayla McCutcheon, Leo Parlo, Makail Tipton, Daven Webber and Ainsley Wells. Mark Violette Music directs the show.
BIG FISH runs Friday, August 5 & Saturday, August 6 at 7 pm. and Sunday, August 7 at 2 pm on the VCT stage (2283 Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville, VT).
Tickets are available by calling the VCT Box Office at 802-626-5358, or at the door.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors and $6 for children 12 and under.
All tickets for the Sunday matinee are $5.
Parental guidance is suggested due to potentially sensitive subject matter (death of a loved one).
