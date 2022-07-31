LYNDONVILLE — For the first time in its 30-year history the beloved Vermont Children’s Theater is presenting a show by its alumni.

Actors in the forthcoming production of BIG FISH range from newly minted local high school grads to an alum nearly twice their age, all of whom have cherished memories of taking part in summer shows together when they were growing up.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments