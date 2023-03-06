Vermont Community Broadband Board Announces New Apprenticeship Program

FILE-In this Oct. 2, 2007 file photo, A.J. Bowen of Schupp's Line Construction, Inc. works on fiber-optic installation in Norton, Vt. There are less than two months left in 2013 and both state and private telecommunications officials are working to meet the state's long-promised goal of 100 percent broadband coverage by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Tech are starting a new Broadband Installer Technician apprenticeship program. It will provide free training at locations across the state for people who want to start a career as a maintenance technician, splicer, or installer.
The course will include safety training, flagger training, classroom work, and online OSHA training. When finished, candidates will enter an industry with potential for high paying jobs with opportunity for growth. These jobs can lead to careers in information technology trades, smart grid, and engineering trades.
“There is an unprecedented need for workers in Vermont. The buildout of broadband in our state will require hundreds of additional trained workers. This is great opportunity for anyone looking to start a career or change careers. We have a list of employers who are looking to hire students upon completion of this program,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.
The first training starts in April. For more information or to apply for the program, go to Broadband Installer Apprenticeship - VTC CEWD, email fiber@vsc.edu, or call (802) 547-3653.
