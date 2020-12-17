Vermont Community Foundation Awards Grants To Local Nonprofits

Lyndon Outing Club (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Vermont Community Foundation (VCF) announced Thursday that $169,711.94 in Spark Connecting Community grants were awarded to 64 nonprofit organizations for local projects in communities across the state, including some nonprofits that serve residents in multiple counties.

Of the total funding awarded, $77,950 was made possible by Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors to give them the opportunity to co-fund projects.

