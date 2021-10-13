Vermont Community Foundation Grant Benefits H.O.P.E. Backpack Program

H.O.P.E. recently received a $7,500 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help fund H.O.P.E.’s Backpack Program, which provides weekly bags of food to eight area schools to children who face food insecurity. The program has been provided free of charge to the community for over 10 years.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom.
Helping Other People Everyday, Inc. (H.O.P.E.), is a non-profit which operates out of a thrift store at 136 Church St. in Lyndonville. Their mission is to assist those in need with life’s basic necessities. For more information, visit their website at hopevermont.com.
For more information about the Vermont Community Foundation visit vermontcf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.