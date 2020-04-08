The Vermont Community Foundation distributed the first round of grants, totaling nearly $380,000, from its Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund during the week of March 23. The grants ranged from $5,000 to $30,000 and were made specifically to entities addressing homelessness, working on the frontlines with vulnerable populations, and providing basic needs, such as meals and food access to homebound seniors.

