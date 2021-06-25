The Vermont Community Foundation announced the Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $93,756 to 38 nonprofit organizations for local projects in communities across the state, including some nonprofits that serve residents in multiple counties. Of the total funding awarded, $29,250 was made possible by Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors to give them the opportunity to co-fund projects.
Spark Connecting Community is a competitive grant program at the Foundation that puts building and nurturing community front and center. The Community Foundation aims to support the work happening throughout Vermont’s 251 towns that builds social capital. These grants—where a small amount can make a big difference—are intended to light the spark that keeps Vermonters healthy and happy.
Local Grant Recipients
Betty’s Bikes received $2,800 to support Bike Repair for Community and Social Justice, a program to provide free and reduced cost repairs for the community’s most vulnerable populations. Counties to be served: Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans
Camp Thorpe received $3,000 to support Camp in a Box, a creative and thoughtful experience for 250 individuals with intellectual disabilities between the months of October and May. Region to be served: Statewide
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church received $3,000 to support the Racism in America Forum: Focus on Vermont series facilitated largely by people of color living and leading in Vermont. Region to be served: Statewide
Kingdom East School District received $783 to support its Welcome to PreK and Kindergarten Transition Programs, which include information for parents and transition bags for families to increase school readiness. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Essex
NorthWoods Stewardship Center received $3,000 to support Abenaki Natural History Interpretive Trail Signs, the design and installation of natural history interpretive trail signs celebrating Abenaki tradition and learning within the region. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Essex, Orleans
Rural ARTS Collaborative received $3,000 to support the Spark Sound Booth Project, the installation of a soundproof booth that will provide community members access to a confidential place to conduct video conferences and meetings. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Orleans
St. Johnsbury WORKS received $2,500 to support Hey St. Johnsbury! #GetDowntown, a free, live art and community event for residents of all ages, including outdoor performances and engagement activities in June, July, and August. County to be served: Caledonia
Wheelock Mountain Farm received $2,900 to support its 2021 summer programming on a variety of social justice topics and earth-centered skill-building to promote community connection and empowerment. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Orleans
The next round of Spark Connecting Community is currently accepting applications and prioritizes projects that engage communities in creative placemaking. Nonprofits interested in applying are encouraged to visit vermontcf.org/spark for more information.
