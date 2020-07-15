During the first half of the year, VCLF also provided financing to a number of organizations including two in the Northeast Kingdom.
Tamarlane Farm, Lyndonville: Owned and operated by Eric and Cathy Paris for almost 40 years, Tamarlane Farm is a certified organic farm producing milk, grass-fed beef, vegetables and compost. The Parises felt certain that, with updated equipment and systems, they could produce and sell significantly more compost. VCLF helped finance a bucket loader and an aeration system, expected to triple compost production. The loan preserves one job.
Wilson Herb Farm, Greensboro: Wilson Herb Farm grows organic culinary and medicinal herbs for the value-added products they sell online, at wholesale, retail and farmers’ markets. When they purchased another nearby organic produce farm and farmstand they came to VCLF for financing to purchase inventory and develop the site into a seasonal marketplace offering local, organic, sustainably grown food and products. The loan preserves two jobs and creates two new ones.
