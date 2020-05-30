Training and technical assistance to food scrap composters is part of the continuing implementation of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Department of Environmental Conservation.
Assuming it is safe to do so, the 2020 Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training will be held in late fall. Participants in this day-long workshop will receive a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the requirements of ANR for small, medium, and large compost facility site operators. Current and future compost site operators will be certified to manage composting facilities handling food residuals in Vermont.
All interested parties are encouraged to register. There are limited spots, so food scrap compost site operators in Vermont will be given priority.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. For more information, go to: www.CompostTechnicalServices.com or email james@CompostTechnicalServices.com.
