Vermont Considered Haverhill As Possible Home For Vermont Prisoners

The Grafton County Jail while under construction in 2011. (File Photo)

Vermont Department of Corrections officials considered the Grafton County Jail in Haverhill as a possible location to house Vermont inmates.

Gov. Phil Scott and Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith referenced the possibility Friday. This fall Vermont reviewed the contract it had to house inmates with CoreCivic in Mississippi. The state’s contract with the prison firm was under review but was ultimately renewed a couple weeks ago. The state houses just over 2oo prisoners at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility operated by CoreCivic. The contract was renewed for one year.

