CONCORD — The Concord Planning and Zoning Board proposed to the town’s Select Board that the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) be brought to the community to conduct a series of brainstorming meetings, which would kick off with a dinner get-together, to come up with the best ideas for how to spend nearly $365,000 in federal funds the town has received in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grants.
The grants send infusions of financial support to bolster cities and towns during the ongoing pandemic and may be used for a variety of possible projects. The town’s planning board members were asked to help come up with ideas.
Town Zoning Administrator Audra Girouard on Friday said, “The town has received half of the expected ARPA funds: $63,388.43 town portion and $118,806.52 in county funds.”
“The Select Board asked the Planning Commission to come up with a list of possible projects for these funds. The Planning Commission spoke to the Vermont Council on Rural Development about engaging our community for input. The final decision on how to spend the funds will be made by the Select Board,” according to Girouard.
Planning and Zoning Board Chair Dale Urie said during the select board meeting Jan. 4th that his board wished to bring the discussion to a wider group and to do so through the process of community brainstorming the nonprofit VCRD has brought to many towns in Vermont, including in the Northeast Kingdom.
Urie addressed the select board at its meeting, via Zoom, and introduced VCRD’s Community and Policy Manager Jenna Koloski, to explain how the community visit series and process would work, telling the board that there is no cost to the town other than the request that a kickoff community dinner be hosted.
As the discussion got underway, one of the possible projects mentioned by the group was that ARPA funds had been referenced as a possible source of funding for re-doing the pavilion at Miles Pond, or work to the museum and lift in that historic building.
Inviting the VCRD to help community leaders and residents envision the top priorities,”We thought it was a great idea,” said Urie, and the planning and zoning members met with Koloski earlier to hear how the process works and invited her to share the details this month with the select board.
Koloski told the board, “We only work where we’re invited by members of the Select Board.”
She said council staff work to facilitate a community process. The nonprofit group is authorized under the federal Farm Bill to do its work, and has a unique board structure, including members of the governor’s cabinet, federal leadership, business, community and non profit representatives, and from the federal delegation. The agency is non partisan.
Koloski walked the board through what the VCRD calls its Community Visit process, which she said the group has been offering for about 20 years, and which some 83 communities have participated in. “At its core, it’s a process to bring as many people as possible together from all walks of life … (to ask) what are your ideas for the future of the town?”
The series of meetings and eventual creation of volunteer-led task forces, with support of staff and agencies which can help link to hoped-for additional funding, also results in a road map that gathers the work that the series of meetings produces.
“We help the community decide on priorities they want to work on today,” stressed Koloski. She said the task forces and action plans that are distilled by the process’s end also include the council helping to identify “potential resources to get those priorities done.”
The process is a 3-month series. A steering committee meeting with representatives from across the community is held prior to that, said Koloski. Urie offered to help coordinate the process with the planning and zoning board’s support.
Koloski said, “We don’t know what’s best for the community we’re working on — what are the things that Concord wants to be talking about now?”
She said the brainstorming meetings will see residents discuss challenges, ideas for the future and more. She said the council will bring in leading state experts on topics that are generated, and those officials will be “mostly sitting there listening, not giving speeches,” but serving as resources for the townspeople of Concord as they look to identify several of the areas they collectively identify as immediate priorities for work or planning.
“We ask volunteers to show up to help,” said Koloski.
The process results in a final action plan and report “that captures all of that … we’ve had towns do major water and sewer projects, village revitalization streetscapes … ” and some communities have identified the need for more gathering of residents for events “to bring folks together; there is a range of what communities decide to do,” said Koloski.
Urie said as chair of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board, he believes it’s important to get as much citizen input as possible to help decide “how to invest these dollars.”
Koloski said the council has a “bit of a waiting list of communities that are interested in this process.” She said she did not need a decision at the meeting last Tuesday.
Urie offered from his board, “We could organize the process.”
Koloski said, “What we don’t want to do is come to a community and make more work for the select board. None of these decisions (that result from the community visit process) are official decisions or a vote of the community to spend anything that would depend on town support (and an official process).”
Urie said if the Concord Select Board opts to invite the council to bring the community visit process to Concord, he would hope to see that play out over the summer months, when more people are in town and available to participate; the town has many second-home owners with property here, including on the pond and lake.
“I recently moved to Concord,” said Urie, who lives on Shadow Lake. “I would love to be able to meet more people and get more input from more people in the town. I think that the more ideas that are out there, the better choices the Select Board would be able to make for the the direction of the town.”
Contacted on Sunday, Urie said, “I just hope that the select board is interested in using this as an opportunity to gather as a town, in a low stakes, low pressure way to meet new people, see people that we haven’t seen in a while and to get input from the people in town. The select board does an excellent job leading the town, but this is an opportunity to possibly get more ideas from more people in this proven process. It is also an opportunity for the Planning and Zoning Board to update the Concord Town Plan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.