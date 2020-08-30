Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Nearly 200 Vermonters joined Sen. Patrick Leahy and the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) for an online celebration of local leadership where VCRD announced the launch of the Vermont Community Leadership Network and the publication of the new Community Leadership Guide.
“Strong, capable, and well-supported local leaders are a critical component of Vermont’s future success,” noted VCRD Executive Director Paul Costello. “Both the network and the leadership guide are targeted directly to those Vermonters trying to get big things done in their communities. Our mission is to give them some of the key tools to unleash their success, and to build a network to facilitate their collaboration and mutual support. At a time like this, as Vermont faces very serious challenges, local leadership is more important than ever.”
