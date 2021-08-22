COLUMBIA, N.H. — A Bradford couple escaped serious injury when their Utility-Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crashed on the Cree Notch Lookout Trail in Columbia.
N.H. Fish & Game was notified of the accident at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. The operator, identified as Wendell Kenison, 63, was descending a steep section of the trail when he reportedly had an equipment malfunction that prevented him from stopping the machine. According to Fish & Game Lt. Mark W. Ober Jr., Kenison guided the UTV into a ditch to avoid crashing into trees, but hit some rocks that sheared off his front suspension and one tire. “Kenison and his wife, who was in the passenger seat, avoided serious injury due to the fact that they both had on helmets and were utilizing their safety belts,” Lt. Ober stated.
The operator of the UTV was transported out to Rt. 3 via South Jordan Hill Rd., where a call to 911 was placed. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Colebrook Fire Department as well as personnel from the 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded.
Although not seriously hurt, Wendell Kenison did suffer a minor injury that required him to be transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for evaluation and treatment.
The closest Fish & Game officer responded from over an hour away to investigate the incident. The cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Friday, Ober stated.
