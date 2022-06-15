Vermont Court Bans Gun Purchases By Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill People At Canaan School

A man who allegedly threatened to start killing people at a public school in Canaan has been released from jail in New Hampshire.
But his plans to purchase an AK-47 assault rifle are now on hold thanks to an “extreme risk prevention” order (ERP) issued in Essex Superior Court on Wednesday.
Essex County Judge Thomas J. Devine issued the order prohibiting Shane Gobeil, 36, from purchasing or possessing deadly weapons for the next six months. Witnesses said Gobeil had publicly threatened to start shooting people at the Canaan Public School if his daughter was exposed to a transgender person. The ERP order was requested by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
“If any person makes a threat against any school or other public institution, you can expect a full law enforcement response to the extent allowed by law,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi after the judge granted the order.
Essex Superior Court
Gobeil lives in Canaan but made his alleged threat while in the state of New Hampshire.
He was then arrested in Colebrook, N.H. on Tuesday and charged with harassment and was held in preventative detention until his arraignment in Colebrook District Court on Wednesday.
Gobeil pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions by Colebrook District Court Judge Janet H. Subers.
The New Hampshire conditions of release include orders that he not contact witnesses in the case, not possess firearms or ammunition and that he must refrain from excessive use of alcohol or drugs.
According to court documents, Gobeil made threats captured on video Monday at Solomon’s Store in West Stewartstown, N.H.
In security footage he is heard saying, “the schools changing, before you know it, there’s going to be a drag queen show and you know what, I’m probably going to show up and kill somebody. A lot of bodies. You understand? If you guys ever do that to Canaan, and my daughter is in the school, be ready for gods wrath.”
The threats were overheard by two Canaan School students, ages 16 and 17, and reported by a teacher to Vermont State Police.
Later that day, while being questioned at his apartment by VSP Trooper Richard Berlandy and Sgt. Joshua Mikkola, Gobeil allegedly said, “if they’re going to ever have a transgender and drag queens … and bring it right here in my daughter’s face I am going to have a big problem with that. Don’t take what I said as a threat, take it as a promise. If anybody comes near my daughter with a f***ing d*** and f***ing panty hose, I’ll kill em.”
Gobeil told VSP he didn’t care that his comments were concerning to students, parents and teachers, and went on to say that “he intended to exercise his right to own firearms stating that he wished to purchase an AK47 at some point,” according to court documents.
Following that conversation, Vermont State Police were informed by Canaan Public School Superintendent Karen Conway that there were transgender students in the school system.
They also learned that Gobeil had been convicted of second-degree assault on March 4, 2015.
Canaan School canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution after the alleged threats were made.
