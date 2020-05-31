MONTPELIER — Today, June 1, courts will begin a gradual expansion of operations to include the hearing of non-emergency matters. The expansion of operations across units and divisions will occur at different rates. This is due to a variety of factors, including the time and other resources needed to outfit and arrange courthouses and courtrooms in a way that promotes social distancing and is consistent with other applicable public health guidelines.
Going forward, many hearings will be held remotely via video or telephone. If you are scheduled for a remote hearing and have questions, please call your local court for information. If you are scheduled to attend a hearing in person, be sure to arrive at the court at least 15 minutes early to allow time for screening at the front door. Please be aware that pursuant to the Supreme Court’s Declaration of a Judicial Emergency, social distancing restrictions are in place and all visitors must wear face coverings.
For more information, visit the Judiciary’s website at https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.