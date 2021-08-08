Vermont DEC Reforms Permitting Process With CARES Act Funds

Permits.
From septic to solar to Act 250 to wetlands, Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation [DEC], part of the Agency of Natural Resources, is in charge of making sure businesses and individuals get the environmental permits they need for any kind of project, and that they stay in compliance with the conditions laid out in them.
Thanks to funding from the CARES Act, DEC recently rolled out an online tool to help people navigate that sometimes complex world of permits.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Adam Miller, director of DEC’s division of environmental compliance, on Friday. “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the state of Vermont to be more efficient and transparent in what it is that we’re doing when it comes to the permitting world.”
”I think a lot of folks think that the permitting world sometimes can be a never-ending black box,” he added. “And that’s not what we want it to be.”
The new tool, called the “Permit Navigator,” has users input the project’s location and then walks them through plain-language questions regarding the project in question. It then spits out what environmental permits are likely necessary, how much they cost, how long they can take to acquire and contact information for those in charge.
Previously, Miller says that applicants and DEC’s team of permit specialists spent a lot of time going back and forth with individuals figuring out what was needed and, oftentimes, missing things. The Permit Navigator has taken a bulk of this guesswork out of the picture.
Plus, it is accessible anytime.
“I think this could make a real big difference in the community,” Miller said. “More than anything, for folks that can’t necessarily go out and afford to have an environmental consultant that does all this, that navigates through the permit process for them: this allows an individual to at least start exploring what they need to do to have permits.”
“If we can make that more accessible to people, that’s only a benefit, and if we can better communicate these rules and regulations, that’s awesome, that’s definitely our goal,” he added.
Because the new web tool cuts down on staff time, Miller says it is allowing the department to work more on outreach, education and assistance to towns and municipalities in a proactive matter, as well as continue face-to-face interaction and assistance to permit applicants who really need it.
According to Miller, the department also wants to focus a significant portion of their staff’s attention on supporting less-privileged Vermonters, including those living in poverty and those in the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community, in navigating the state’s rules and regulations.
While the Permit Navigator project was funded by the CARES Act and has helped the department navigate the pandemic, the vision for the web tool has been in the works for a long time. Miller, who began in his role in December 2020, is quick to give credit to the team and contractors who worked to put the tool together.
He also notes that, anecdotally, his team has seen an increase in permitting applications due to the influx of people and money to Vermont due to the pandemic.
Permit Navigator can be found at vermont.force.com/permitnavigator.
