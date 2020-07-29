MONTPELIER, Vt.— On July 2, the Department was alerted to a security vulnerability for taxpayers who filed Property Transfer Tax returns through the Department’s online filing site between February 2017 and July 2020. While the Department believes the risk of unauthorized access of any individual’s data is low, it is issuing a public notification to encourage taxpayers who could have been affected to remain vigilant and take steps to help prevent identity theft.

Immediately after learning of the issue, the Department disabled and then patched the part of the software that had the vulnerability. While the Department cannot determine with certainty whether or not any individual’s data was accessed, it has had no reports of unauthorized access of property transfer tax returns. There are a few factors which lead the Department to believe that the risk of unauthorized access of any individual’s data is low.

