Vermont DOC Reports New Positive Cases At Three Facilities

Vermont Department of Corrections reported Tuesday five new COVID-19 cases across three facilities:
• One new incarcerated positive at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport;
• Two new incarcerated positives at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans;
• Two new staff positives at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in Springfield.
These five new cases were detected through a combination of surveillance, intake, and outbreak testing conducted Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.
Northern and Northwest are both on full lockdown; the entire facility in Newport was tested Tuesday, as well as NWSCF staff. All staff and incarcerated individuals at SSCF are testing Wednesday, Sept. 8.
There are now a total of 13 COVID-positive incarcerated individuals and zero COVID-positive staff at NSCF; 20 prior positive incarcerated individuals at NSCF have been medically cleared since the beginning of the recent outbreak, as well as seven COVID-positive staff. Statewide, there are 15 COVID-positive incarcerated individuals and three COVID-positive staff.
As of Tuesday, there are positive cases in staff, the incarcerated population, or both at four of Vermont’s six facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.