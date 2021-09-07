Vermont DOC Reports New Positive Cases At Three Facilities
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

Vermont Department of Corrections reported Tuesday five new COVID-19 cases across three facilities:

• One new incarcerated positive at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport;

• Two new incarcerated positives at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans;

• Two new staff positives at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in Springfield.

These five new cases were detected through a combination of surveillance, intake, and outbreak testing conducted Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.

Northern and Northwest are both on full lockdown; the entire facility in Newport was tested Tuesday, as well as NWSCF staff. All staff and incarcerated individuals at SSCF are testing Wednesday, Sept. 8.

There are now a total of 13 COVID-positive incarcerated individuals and zero COVID-positive staff at NSCF; 20 prior positive incarcerated individuals at NSCF have been medically cleared since the beginning of the recent outbreak, as well as seven COVID-positive staff. Statewide, there are 15 COVID-positive incarcerated individuals and three COVID-positive staff.

As of Tuesday, there are positive cases in staff, the incarcerated population, or both at four of Vermont’s six facilities.

