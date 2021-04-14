Vermont Electric Cooperative Accelerates Energy Plans

Vermont Electric Co-op, which serves a large swath of the Northeast Kingdom, announced it will move to 100% carbon-free power by 2023.
“I am proud that our Board of Directors, with strong support from our members, engaged deeply on this topic to boldly commit to 100 percent carbon-free in less than two years,” said VEC Board President Rich Goggin. “We are moving quickly to reduce our impact on climate change, and doing it in a cost-effective manner. Vermont has consistently been a leader in the move toward clean energy, and VEC is stepping up even more.”
Goggin noted that the VEC board also made a longer-term commitment to having a 100 percent renewable power supply by 2030.
“This is good news, and we applaud the Co-op for taking leadership in this issue,” said Matt Maxwell, the owner of Maxwell Farm in Coventry, a commercial VEC member. “As a farm that generates clean electricity through the Cow Power program, we also believe strongly that we should move toward more modern and lower-impact energy systems.”
VEC is a member-owned utility governed by an elected Board of Directors who set VEC’s policies and goals. The utility serves much of the northern half of the Northeast Kingdom, from Guildhall and points north along the Connecticut River, along the Canadian Border and a majority of Orleans County.
Today, about 75 percent of VEC’s power comes from non-carbon-emitting sources - like nuclear, hydro, wind and others. The remaining 25 percent comes primarily from natural gas as well as other fossil fuel sources - which VEC will be replacing in the next 2 years.
VEC CEO Rebecca Towne said the VEC Board set the goals in response to member interests and priorities. She said member surveys revealed that over 70% of VEC’s members supported the transition to 100% renewable energy and were even willing to pay a small premium to accomplish the goal.
The additional carbon-free power could come from a number of sources, including the possibility of negotiating for power from the Connecticut River dams, new offshore wind that is coming online and others.
“The question before the board was really about can we, should we, will we?” said Towne. The answer was yes … the time is now and we can do it affordably.”
Towne noted that while there is some additional cost to the accelerated transition to carbon-free and then total renewables, it is less than .5% of the electric rate and there are steps the utility can take to further mitigate the potential cost.
Towne said that Vermont has a goal to meet 90 percent of all of its energy needs with renewable sources by 2050. To achieve this, more cars, trucks and building heating systems will be moving onto the electric grid, she said.
“By going carbon-free, VEC is setting the foundation for a clean energy future,” Towne said. “As our members choose to transition their homes and businesses to electricity, they will be part of a more climate-friendly energy system overall.”
That transition will be one aspect to alleviating some grid constraints in the Northeast Kingdom. At present large-scale renewable projects in the NEK produce more power than the local region can use and more than the transmission lines within the NEK can handle to deliver the power to other markets. As such some of the renewable sources need to be curtailed so supply meets the demand and does not exceed the transmission capabilities.
Towne said as more people move to the electrification of their transportation and home heating and other aspects, the NEK’s demand will rise to bring more balance to the region’s renewable production.
“These are exciting times to be in energy – consumer expectations and consumer behavior and the way the grid is changing is happening quickly,” said Towne, who said as more people buy electric cars, install heat pumps and other steps the supply and demand will continue to evolve.
Town also highlighted the recent construction of VEC’s new service facility on Citizen’s Road in Derby that the utility is in the process of moving into. The new facility will serve crew and line trucks for the region.
VEC will hold its annual meeting remotely on May 8. There are 11 candidates for 3 board seats up for election. Two of the seats represent NEK towns. Voting opened Tuesday to VEC members and runs through May 5.
