Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE), the COVID-19 response program that provides meal assistance to Vermonters while supporting local restaurants, farmers and food producers, has received an extension to continue through April 1, 2022.
Free takeout meals and meals ordered through the Localvore app will continue throughout the Northeast Kingdom in towns like Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Derby, Hardwick, Lyndonville, Newport and St. Johnsbury. The Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE) in Hardwick, in collaboration with Albany and Craftsbury Neighbor-to-Neighbor initiatives and food pantries, has worked with over 30 local restaurants, caterers and farmers to distribute nearly 50,000 meals since the start of the pandemic, said CAE’s Meghan Wayland.
Everyone Eats was inspired by grassroots initiatives from communities across Vermont. Originally designed as a five-month program, VEE has been extended multiple times to mitigate high levels of food insecurity and economic instability exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. In July 2020, Vermont lawmakers allocated funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to launch Vermont Everyone Eats, and the program was subsequently extended with FEMA funding.
Since the start of VEE, 14 community hubs have worked with 260 restaurants sourcing ingredients from over 300 farmers to distribute over 1.9 million meals to Vermonters all over the state, Wayland noted.
To enroll in Everyone Eats in the southern NEK, contact Wayland by calling (802) 624-0406 or emailing meals@hardwickagriculture.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.