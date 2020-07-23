Vermont Farm Shows Acres Of Support For Front Line Workers

The Great Vermont Corn Maze in North Danville features a giant caduceus symbol surrounded by the earth, showing support for all front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DANVILLE — The Great Vermont Corn Maze in North Danville is not only the largest maze in New England, but now it is also the largest visual sign of support for front line workers.

Mike and Dayna Boudreau, who own the 24-acre attraction, have been creating mazes on their family farm for 22 years. This year, the pandemic added a new source of inspiration for the maze.

The “corn-fusing” living sculpture the Boudreau’s created is a giant caduceus symbol surrounded by the earth. “We wish we could have done a unique symbol for each occupation of all front line workers,” said Mike. “But we figured the caduceus was easily recognizable by most people. The support is meant for all essential workers – from medical personnel, firefighters and police, to people working in the food and delivery industries and everyone who is risking their own heath to keep society functioning.”

The corn is already averaging 6- to 8-feet tall, and while the 24-acre maze is already fairly COVID safe due to its size, the Boudreau’s have made numerous changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic to make the experience as safe as possible.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze will open Saturday, July 25 for its 22nd season. Visit their website to get more information about tickets at: www.vermontcornmaze.com for full information.

