MONTPELIER, VT – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges people venturing out on the ice of Vermont’s lakes and ponds to always put safety first and monitor ice conditions, especially after significant snow fall.
“The recent arrival of new snow can hide areas of thin ice and prevent further freezing,” said Col. Jason Batchelder, the department’s chief game warden. “We are urging all outdoor enthusiasts – people going ice fishing, cross-country skiers, hikers and snowmobilers — to be cautious and prepared if they are going out on the ice. Ice thickness can vary considerably on different parts of a lake due to moving water from currents, rivers and springs.”
