Vermont Fish & Wildlife: Remove Bird Feeders By April 1

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says warm spring weather and melting snows will cause bears to come out of their winter dens in search of food. The department recommends taking down bird feeders by April 1 to avoid attracting bears.

“Apples, beechnuts, acorns, and berries were mostly plentiful last fall enabling bears to enter their winter dens in good condition,” said Forrest Hammond, Vermont’s bear biologist, “but our recent warmer temperatures will stimulate them to emerge and seek any food sources they can smell.”

