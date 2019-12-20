St. Johnsbury Firefighters Ryan Pelow, Assistant Chief Brad Reed and Philip Hawthorn pose with toys collected by the Vermont Game Wardens for the Strong-Muller Marine Corps League Detachment; they also collected toys for the Marine Corps Leagues in Springfield and in Chittenden. (Courtesy Photo)
Vermont Game Wardens Collect Toys For Marine Corps Santa Fund Drive
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.