A fugitive from justice found in St. Johnsbury refused to waive extradition back to New Hampshire to face a drug smuggling charge.
But he was overruled on Friday by a Governor’s Warrant in Caledonia Superior Court.
Gov. Phil Scott signed the warrant which allows Granite State authorities to come pick-up Michael Kelley, 46, and take him back to Grafton County, N.H. where he failed to appear for a plea and sentencing hearing on a charge of possessing the narcotic Alprazolam while an inmate at Grafton County House of Corrections.
St. Johnsbury Police found Kelley at 170 Pearl Street Apt. #4 just days after New Hampshire authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in December.
The initial call was a noise complaint just after midnight on Dec. 16, 2021.
“Upon arrival, we knocked at the door which was answered by Kimberly Kelley, 53, the renter of the apartment,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell in his report. “We advised Kimberly of the reason for our visit and asked to speak with her husband Michael Kelley as the caller believed they may have been fighting. Officer Gerrish spoke with Kimberly outside the residence and I went in to speak with Michael. A check for warrants found Michael to have an active felony warrant from Grafton County New Hampshire…Kelley was taken into custody.”
Kelley has been held in detention as a fugitive from justice at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
