Vermont Hard Seltzer Prepares For Summer Opening

LYNDON — The first sip is weeks away.
Business partners Matt Young and Bud Stevens expect to open The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. sometime next month.
It will be the first hard seltzer brewery in the state and a boon to Northeast Kingdom economic development.
“We are very excited,” Young said. “We want to grow this into something larger and have several employees and have this become something that the Kingdom is known for.”
Efforts to launch Vermont Hard Seltzer began over a year ago.
In that time, Young and Stevens secured the necessary town, state and federal permits to open the business.
Two other permit approvals are pending: a Class One Liquor License, allowing the business to offer “full pours” in its tasting room, and a Wholesale Dealer License, authorizing the business to sell products off-site, in stores and on tap.
After months of clearing regulatory hurdles, Young and Stevens are nearing the finish line.
“We’re not open yet but we’re very, very close. We have state and federal permits for our tasting room and for selling on-site. We can’t do full pours just yet, but we can to tastes and sell cans,” Young said, adding with a laugh, “There’s a lot of permits and regulations, that’s why everyone doesn’t do it. It’s time and money.”
Young and Stevens will decide on their flavor line-up in the coming weeks.
They will hold private tasting events to determine which varieties will go into production.
According to Young, Vermont Hard Seltzer has developed approximately 12 varieties (some sweetened with locally produced maple syrup) and will choose approximately six for its first production round.
“We’re not going to tell our customers what they like,” Young said. “They’re going to tell us what we’re going to make, and what they like.”
Vermont Hard Seltzer would be located in the former Lyndon Educational Alternative Resources Network (LEARN) building at 37 Pleasant St.
According to Young, the business would include a tasting room, a retail space, and parking for between 15 to 20 cars.
He said Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. would be small in scale and would not generate significant light, noise, or traffic.
Young said the business might occasionally hold events, such as new flavor launches, which could feature a food truck and ‘singer-songwriter’ scale entertainment.
However, he said those events would be infrequent and would not stretch into the night, with a projected 9 p.m. closing time on weekends.
He expects the business will open with a limited Friday through Sunday schedule and slowly expand hours.
The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. would be the region’s first entry into the fast-growing, multi-billion hard seltzer industry.
It would tap into a growing public preference for a low-calorie, low-carbohydrate alcoholic drink option.
VHS would also provide consumers an alternative to the area’s many craft beer breweries.
Young thanked local business owners for their support, particularly Shane Switser, who has expressed interest in selling Vermont Hard Seltzer at his businesses, The Pizza Man and Lyndonville Redemption & Beverage.
He also thanked Allan MacDonald of Next Trick Brewing in West Burke, who provided valuable information on operations, infrastructure, and other matters.
“It’s really cool to have that kind of working together,” Young said.
For some time, when others asked “When is Vermont Hard Seltzer opening?”, Young would simply reply, “soon.”
Now, with most permits in hand and the rest expected soon, Young is counting down the days. Literally.
The Vermont Hard Seltzer website (https://vermonthardseltzer.com/) features a countdown clock to opening day.
With every second, the anticipation grows stronger.
“We’ve been back and forth between excitement and frustration,” Young said. “And we’re back to the excitement part.”
