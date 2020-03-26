MONTPELIER — Attorney General T.J. Donovan today joined a coalition of 27 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Department of Education to provide federal student loan borrowers with emergency measures to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the coalition asks the U.S. Department of Education to take specific steps to protect borrowers from further financial burden and debt collection due to job losses and lost wages.

“In this time of crisis, Vermonters should not have to worry about collection actions from the federal government,” said Attorney General Donovan. “We need to ensure that Vermonters have the financial resources they need to meet their basic needs, like keeping food on their tables and roofs over their heads.”

