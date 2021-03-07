LYNDONVILLE — In his role as the director of Community Development at RuralEdge, Robert Little’s job is to oversee resident services, community organizing, communications, and the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program, but he’s learning about the health care field in a program offered for free through the Community College of Vermont (CCV) this semester.
The program was made possible through a Vermont Department of Labor grant opportunity, aimed at workforce development for the Northeast Kingdom.
Little explained that the community college program will help him to better understand the health care of clients served by RuralEdge, which provides housing for seniors and more throughout the NEK.
“Although we have a capable SASH program director, I still wanted to learn more about what the nurses on my team, as well as community partners I connect with in the healthcare field, do every day,” shared Little, who is one of 17 people who either live or work in the NEK who are taking one or both of the free CCV courses being offered this term.
He said, “When the opportunity for a free class came into my inbox through NVRH, I jumped on the opportunity!”
The first in-person class was held Thursday evening, and Little said after, “In the class, I noticed a wide variety of backgrounds and reasons for taking the class. Some know exactly what they want to do in healthcare, others are exploring different possibilities in the healthcare field, and others are simply looking to deepen their knowledge of the healthcare field as it relates to their own work.”
“One thing that we have in common is that, without a grant like this, it would have been more difficult to take this class,” shared Little, adding, “College courses are expensive, even at an affordable institution like CCV.
“I probably would not have taken this class were it not for this program. By providing me with this opportunity, the state is giving me the opportunity to deepen my knowledge in healthcare and apply it to my own line of work. These opportunities do not come along often; I like to take advantage of them when I can!”
Grant Focused On NEK Workforce Development
The program being offered this spring, thanks to the grant from the labor department, has a goal of “helping students either get started in healthcare or transition to a clinical role,” according to CCV spokeswoman Katie Keszey. She said the community college is offering two free courses this term “for students who live or work in the Northeast Kingdom. The courses are Intro to Healthcare and Medical Terminology.”
According to Keszey, “Intro to Healthcare offers a unique opportunity for students to connect with area employers. The course includes a career exploration component, which can be met through an informational interview, a job shadow, a resume and application review, or mock interview.”
Most of the class meetings will be virtual, but a few that require in-person learning will be held too, said Michael Keogh, CCV’s director of Business Engagement.
Keogh said, “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve seen significantly increased interest for careers in healthcare. It’s a career with tremendous lateral and vertical mobility and exceptional job security, but we also recognize there’s an underlying desire to be part of the solution.
“We’ve also seen Vermonters face significant financial challenges, so grants like this really make a huge impact as we’re able to mitigate those barriers and provide these opportunities for economic stability and even upward mobility for our NEK residents,” Keogh said in recent days. “In fact, even after the courses filled and we exhausted the grant funds, we continued to get many requests from area residents for seats in these grant-funded classes.”
Keogh said grants through the labor department were perfectly timed to offer an on-ramp for more people to learn about health care field opportunities in the NEK in particular.
“We’re always super excited and really proud of the work we’re doing,” said Keogh, “When grants like this come up, it presents so much opportunity.”
State colleges are on “shoestring budgets, so when things like this come up, every penny goes directly to the students, and it’s really powerful,” explained Keogh.
Of the state labor department grant in the amount of $25,000 Keogh said, “The spirit of it was to help people living in the NEK to either begin or advance their careers in health care.”
“So we wrote the grant such that we would provide the educational component and connect that with local health care providers,” explained Keogh. “The two target audiences were people who were not working in health care, but interested in working in health care, or people who were working in health care possibly in some kind of administrative role with aspirations to move into something higher, on the clinical or administrative side.”
Interest In Health Careers Spikes
Keogh said, “The biggest change that we’ve seen (at CCV) other than a lot of Zoom meetings in the past year has been the interest in health careers, literally across the state, it’s a career, obviously, with tremendous lateral and vertical mobility and a lot of people want to be part of the solution” during the health care pandemic.
“We saw a similar interest in people wanting to join the military after 9/11,” observed Keogh, “These tremendous challenges tend to unify us.
“We chose those courses because we felt these were good standalone courses, good stepping stones for either one of these populations, and an opportunity to explore that whole health care landscape.”
According to information shared by Keogh, “The NEK Healthcare Occupations Training Grant allowed us to help begin or advance people’s healthcare career in the region by offering targeted coursework in partnership with area healthcare providers.”
“The courses are 3-credit college courses, said Keogh, “That means these participants are earning anywhere between 3-6 college credits which they can apply toward a variety of programs or transfer elsewhere if they so choose.”
Students taking these courses can then continue their education and apply those credits toward a variety of programs such as these at CCV: Pharmacy Technician Certificate, Administrative Medical Assisting, Clinical Medical Assisting, Medical Billing and Coding, Allied Health Preparation, and Health Science Associate Degree program.
The courses were promoted to area health care providers and employers, particularly in the NEK’s “economic hubs” as Keogh referred to Newport and St. Johnsbury; additional outreach went as far as Canaan and to hospitals, senior facilities and more to make the free courses known to a wide net across the Kingdom.
17 Students Enrolled
“Fast forward to now, we have 17 students enrolled in this program across the two courses,” said Keogh. “Some have chosen to take both courses.
“What we found was a lot of people are currently working in health care that were interested in picking up some of those skills, so they benefited in a different capacity.”
The courses are about mid-semester at this point, and Keogh said, “The students have been doing well, the feedback has been great.”
Students in one of the classes met in person for the first time last week for one of the “hands-on clinical pieces” that’s required, said Keogh.
The courses, including fees and textbooks, were all covered by the grant, “We paid for the tuition, the fees, the textbooks, they didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket,” said Keogh.
He said there are a number of barriers to education and training, from costs to transportation to access to technology, and grant dollars can help people who face challenges to have access to opportunities.
Those barriers often lead people wanting to get more training and education to ask, “How am I going to pay for my education?” said Keogh. “This is why we didn’t take money out of the grant at all … so students get the most benefit out of it. This grant was specific to just the NEK, and we worked only with NEK employers, you either had to live in the NEK or work in the NEK, those were the only caveats,” explained Keogh.
The courses offered for free this term were available previously, but not for free like this semester in the Kingdom.
“This idea of more formally engaging our local community partners to provide job shadow experiences, to come into our classrooms and give guest lectures, that was a very strategic move on our part to ease that funding barrier … we hope that more funds will pour into the state,” to help with workforce development, said Keogh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.