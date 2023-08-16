Vermont Launches Statewide Flood Clean Up Day
Buy Now

Floodwaters rush past the gas pumps at Harry's Hardware & The Den and against the store on Main Street in Cabot on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Governor Phil Scott announced at his media briefing on Tuesday two initiatives to support cleanup efforts in Vermont following this summer’s severe flooding.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Green Up Vermont, with support from the State and other partners, will hold a statewide Clean Up Day, which will operate very similarly to the annual May Green Up Day. Additionally, the State is finalizing a plan to assist those living in mobile homes that were destroyed by flooding to safely deconstruct and remove the condemned structures, at no cost to the flood victim. Support of these efforts is being made possible in part from a $250,000 contribution from Subaru of New England, which has a long history of philanthropic support in Vermont.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments