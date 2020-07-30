Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The House committees on Government Operations and on Judiciary will be co-hosting virtual meetings on Thursday, Aug. 6; Wednesday, Aug. 12; and Sunday, Aug. 16 to obtain input from community members on proposed changes to law enforcement in Vermont.
The national reaction to events over the past several months has brought systemic racism in the United States into dramatic focus. While Vermont’s legislature has pursued many efforts in recent years to begin to identify and address implicit bias, recognition of the urgency of this work has grown, particularly related to law enforcement. In response, the legislature is considering ideas on how police practices in the State should change, including policies on use of force, citizen oversight, use of body cameras, hiring and training of police officers, and other relevant issues.
