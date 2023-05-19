Vermont Man Accused Of $560,000 Theft From Upper Valley Non-Profit

BURLINGTON — A Northfield man, who officials say embezzled about $560,000 from an Upper Connecticut Valley non-profit, has been arrested in Brunswick, Georgia, on wire fraud charges

John Van Vught, 72, was named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Burlington last Thursday, federal court records show.

