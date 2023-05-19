Vermont Man Accused Of $560,000 Theft From Upper Valley Non-Profit

BURLINGTON — A Northfield man, who officials say embezzled about $560,000 from an Upper Connecticut Valley non-profit, has been arrested in Brunswick, Georgia, on wire fraud charges
John Van Vught, 72, was named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Burlington last Thursday, federal court records show.
ValleyNet Inc. is a non-profit that had a contract to operate fiber-to-home internet networks serving customers in east-central Vermont and Lyme, N.H., the indictment said. ValleyNet is the “design/build/operate” partner for the East Central Vermont Telecommunications District, which consists of more than 30 Vermont towns, the indictment said.
The indictment seeks to have Van Vught forfeit properties bought in Jekyll Island, Georgia in 2018 and Cocoa, Florida in 2022 with ValleyNet funds diverted to multiple financial accounts he shared with his wife at the Northfield Savings Bank, court records show. He is the only person charged in the indictment.
Van Vught is due to appear Tuesday morning before Magistrate Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro in U. S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia for a removal hearing, court records show.
Van Vught provided ValleyNet with accounting services, including handling bank accounts, preparing payroll and paying vendor invoices, starting in 2010 and ended in early July 2022, the indictment said.
During that time, the indictment said that Van Vught transferred $560,000 out of ValleyNet’s accounts into his personal bank account.
Van Vught hid the improper transfers by underreporting the income ValleyNet received according to his accounting submissions, records noted.
The felony charges center on three interstate wire communications that include a $181,419 transfer from a Vermont bank for the purchase of the property in Georgia on June 29, 2018, and a $313,992 transfer from a Vermont bank for the purchase of the property in Florida on May 10, 2022.
The third count is a June 22, 2022 email that reconciles ValleyNet accounts between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 31, 2022. It contained false entries that were provided to a newly hired Director Finance, the indictment said.
The indictment was placed under seal on Thursday and had remained hidden until Monday when the federal court in Burlington learned Van Vught had been arrested in Georgia on Friday.
If convicted, Van Vught faces up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count.
