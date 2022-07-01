BURLINGTON — A Winooski man, who police say tried to strike a woman of color with his truck twice and made racist comments, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to a federal felony hate crime.
Michael B. Gosselin, 51, of East Street was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, along with Winooski Police based on a new indictment filed by a federal grand jury this month for a June 2021 incident.
Winooski Police initially tried to get Gosselin charged in state court with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a few misdemeanors, but the office of State’s Attorney Sarah George did not proceed with the assault charges, which carry possible 15-year penalties each. They filed misdemeanor counts.
Now the office of U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest of Vermont has stepped in and has upgraded the prosecution by obtaining the federal felony indictment against Gosselin. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Boscia, the deputy criminal division chief, and Jules Totri, head of the civil rights division, represented the government at the late afternoon arraignment.
Assistant Federal Defender Barclay Johnson was assigned to represent Gosselin at taxpayer expense. Johnson asked for 90 days to investigate the case that started with both Gosselin and Gibbs driving in Winooski.
Boscia noted there were law enforcement reports, body camera video and witness statements. He said Gosselin has some criminal history and past mental health issues. Boscia did not object to Gosselin’s release on conditions as proposed by the Pre-Trial Services Office.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a Sept. 28 deadline for pre-trial motions. Doyle also ordered Gosselin to have a muzzleloader removed from his residence within 24 hours of his release.
During the incident about 5:30 p.m. June 29, 2021, Gosselin pulled up alongside Tyler Gibbs, 31, of Winooski and said “If your life matters so much why are you people always underneath me?” Winooski Officer Aaron Fay said in his investigation.
Gibbs said she drove away, but Gosselin, who Fay said is well known to police, followed her home. Fay wrote in his two-page affidavit his investigation showed when Gibbs got out of her car to go into her home, Gosselin drove at her two times. Gibbs and a couple of eyewitnesses provide statements to police outlining what happened.
Fay said at one point Gibbs reported she asked Gosselin if he “always stopped to yell at random Black folks?” Gosselin responded, “Yes, because you deserve it.”
Gosselin, who was driving a 2017 white Dodge pickup truck, came within 1 or 2 feet of striking Gibbs, police said. One independent witnesses said the driver tried to hit the woman not once, but twice, Sgt. Stephen Bova reported.
A state judge ordered Gosselin jailed overnight for lack of $15,000 bail on the two aggravated assault charges, along with some misdemeanors, including stalking, gross negligent operation, hate motivated crime and aggravated disorderly conduct, records show. Winooski Police lodged Gosselin at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
The federal grand jury on June 2 filed the hate crime charge that maintain Gosselin “by force and threat of force, willfully intimidated, interfered with and attempted to injure, intimidate and interfere with a person because of her race and color,” the charge said.
It goes on to charge Gosselin “used and attempted to use a dangerous weapon in the course of such acts.”
Fay said Gosselin initially called police to report he was a victim of an assault and wanted an ambulance. Fay said he had previous experience with Gosselin and had arrested him for assault previously. Fay also said he was aware Gosselin would “engage in disturbances involving his vehicle on public roads commonly referred to as ‘road rage.’”
Gibbs was emotional at the scene, but was able to tell Fay what happened, while Gosselin spoke to Bova, a second Winooski officer, records show. Gosselin then left the scene, but police, after speaking to multiple witnesses, went to his residence and arrested him on state charges, Bova said.
