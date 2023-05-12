Vermont Man, Former CNN Senior Producer, May Be Near Settlement In Child Sex Trafficking Case
John J. Griffin. (File photo)

BURLINGTON — A former senior producer for CNN television, who admitted luring a Nevada woman and her adopted pre-teen daughter to Windsor County to have sadomasochistic sex with the girl, is close to striking a settlement in a civil lawsuit with the juvenile.

John J. Griffin, 45, formerly of Stamford, Conn., is facing a possible life sentence in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington in December 2022 to a felony sex charge.

