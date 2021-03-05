Story will be updated.
NEWPORT CITY — Vermont’s mask-wearing mandate is on trial Friday morning while other states abandon it - in a Newport City courtroom where the state’s worst prison outbreak of COVID-19 still rages.
Newport City business owner Andre Desautels is fighting a lawsuit by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan ordering him to wear a mask under the governor’s emergency order.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout says she will continue a preliminary injunction ordering Desautels to have all employees and himself wear a mask in his downtown print and post shop.
He faces daily fines if he does not. The hearing continues.
