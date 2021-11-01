MONTPELIER, VT – The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the State’s minimum wage will become $12.55 per hour. This is an increase of $0.80 from the current minimum wage of $11.75.
This annual adjustment also impacts the minimum wage for tipped employees. The Basic Tipped Wage Rate for service, or “tipped employees,” equals 50 percent of the full minimum wage. On Jan. 1, the tipped minimum wage will increase from $5.88 to $6.28 per hour.
The minimum wage and tipped minimum wage are adjusted annually in accordance with Vermont law and take effect at the start of the new year. Any employee who believes they are not being compensated fairly, according to this law, is encouraged to contact the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Unit at (802) 951-4083 or online at Labor.Vermont.gov/Rights-and-Wages.
Additional information on the Vermont Department of Labor and its resources may be found at Labor.Vermont.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.