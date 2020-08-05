Vermont Moose Hunting Permit Winners Are Drawn

MONTPELIER, VT — The winners of Vermont’s 2020 moose hunting permits were determined Aug. 5 at a lottery drawing in Montpelier, witnessed by Fish & Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife, Mark Scott, and Business Systems Analyst, Cheri Waters.

The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by a July 8 deadline.

