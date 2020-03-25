The Vermont National Guard Quick Reaction Force is supporting the state Medical Surge Task Force in the establishment of medical surge facilities at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, the Barre Municipal Auditorium and at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center in St. Albans over the next three days. These surge facilities are established in the event more beds are needed than our current facilities can accommodate.

25 soldiers from the Vermont National Guard Quick Reaction Force (NGRF) reported for State Active Duty Monday. The NGRF is part of the Vermont Army National Guard’s Garrison Support Command. Approximately 16 more soldiers from Company C (Medical), 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN), reported Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments