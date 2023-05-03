Vermont & New Hampshire Daily News Roundup

State To Curb Hotel Voucher Program
Vermont lawmakers are preparing to end a pandemic-era program that provides approximately 2,800 formerly homeless people with emergency accommodations.
The program was designed to keep homeless people safe during the pandemic, but lawmakers are now struggling to balance the needs of people enrolled in the program with the need to steer limited resources to construct more permanent affordable housing. Advocates for the homeless worry that the impending changes will strain an overtaxed safety net to the breaking point.
Vermont’s emergency housing program is set to expire in May. While lawmakers are focused on creating additional permanent affordable housing, service providers are urging communities to plan for the expected influx by setting aside places where people can legally camp.
Father Facing Charges In Baby’s Drug Death
Christopher Wicker, the father of a six-month-old child who died after ingesting illegal drugs, appeared in court in Barre, Vermont, on Tuesday for a possible change of plea. Wicker and his partner Briana were arrested last year after their son Christopher Wicker Jr. died. The medical examiner found a bag lodged in the boy’s airway and high levels of fentanyl and Xylazine in his system. Briana was sleeping next to the baby and woke up, realizing something was wrong, and called 911. Wicker faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty with death resulting. He has 60 days until his next hearing. Briana is also charged in the boy’s death and is due in court in June.
Former Substitute Teacher Charge With Assaulting Child
Former Milford High School substitute teacher and band assistant, Emanuel “Manny” Mendez, has been arrested and charged with nine felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child solicitation and one count of simple assault. Mendez is accused of assaulting a minor under the age of 16, and the allegations were first brought to the attention of police in March. It is unclear whether Mendez and the victim knew each other and whether the alleged crimes were related to his position at the school. Mendez served as a substitute teacher from October 2021 to February 2023 and was a band drill instructor since 2014.
Lebanon Planners To Hold Casino Hearing
The Lebanon Planning Board held a public hearing to discuss the proposal of a charitable gaming center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The center would offer games such as bingo and electronic pull tabs, and the proceeds would go towards local charities. The board is considering the proposal and has not yet made a decision.
Former Corrections Officer Charged For Alleged Inmate Assault
Todd Gordon, a 51-year-old lieutenant at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in New Hampshire, turned himself in to the Manchester Police Department on May 2 on a warrant for his arrest. Gordon was charged with two counts of Second Degree Assault (felony), Witness Tampering (felony), and Criminal Threatening, stemming from an incident on Jan. 31, 2023 where a former jail inmate alleged that he was assaulted by a corrections officer while preparing for transport to the NH State Prison. Gordon was released on $1,500 PR bail and is scheduled for arraignment on May 26, 2023.
Accused Trespasser Charged For Allegedly Biting Police
A man who was supposed to be under a 24-hour curfew has been arrested after allegedly biting two police officers who responded to a trespassing complaint at a store in Williston, Vermont. The officers tried to take him into custody after he gave numerous fake names and was uncooperative, but he tried to flee and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect, Zachariah Parker, has a lengthy criminal history with 26 open cases and has had at least 14 interactions with the police since his release on curfew in January. He now faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
