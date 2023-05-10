Vermont & New Hampshire News Roundup
VT ACLU Challenges State Motel Plan

The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is urging the state government to continue paying for homeless individuals to stay in hotels and motels until alternative housing options can be found. The state introduced the Transitional Housing Program at the start of the pandemic, which was extended several times, but officially ended on March 31. However, the Budget Adjustment Act allocated a further $18.8m for the General Assistance Emergency Housing program, which extended the practice of housing homeless people in hotels. The ACLU has expressed concern that funding for the program will end on May 31 or June 30, putting thousands of people at risk. Republican Governor Phil Scott has said the focus should be on long-term solutions, rather than short-term hotel stays. - Rutland Herald

