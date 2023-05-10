Vermont & New Hampshire News Roundup

The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is urging the state government to continue paying for homeless individuals to stay in hotels and motels until alternative housing options can be found. The state introduced the Transitional Housing Program at the start of the pandemic, which was extended several times, but officially ended on March 31. However, the Budget Adjustment Act allocated a further $18.8m for the General Assistance Emergency Housing program, which extended the practice of housing homeless people in hotels. The ACLU has expressed concern that funding for the program will end on May 31 or June 30, putting thousands of people at risk. Republican Governor Phil Scott has said the focus should be on long-term solutions, rather than short-term hotel stays. - Rutland Herald
Cliffs Closed For Falcon Breeding
Wildlife officials in Vermont have announced the annual closures of 12 cliffs where peregrine falcons nest, which will run until August 1 to protect the birds during breeding season. Peregrine falcons were once an endangered species due to the pesticide DDT, but reintroduction efforts have seen them removed from Vermont’s endangered list. However, their nesting sites remain vulnerable to human activities such as rock climbing and hiking, which can scare young birds or keep falcons away from their young. Volunteers and officials monitor the nests, determine incubation, hatching and fledging dates, and count the number of young fledged at each site. - Rutland Herald
Woman Charged With Child Cruelty
Alyssa Hepburn, 32, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child cruelty after police say she left her 15-month-old alone for up to two days in a Vermont apartment. Police responded to an anonymous call in late March and found the baby alone, standing in a playpen with bodily waste caked on to portions of his body. Hepburn was released on conditions, including that she not have drugs or alcohol, that she not serve as a guardian or custodian of any children and that she stay away from the child except as allowed by the Department for Children and Families. - Rutland Herald
Leland & Gray School To Keep Rebel Mascot
The Leland & Gray Rebel mascot will remain after eighth-grade students presented information on the history of the mascot at a West River Education District Board meeting. The students found that the mascot is not linked to the Confederacy in the Civil War, as suggested by the Rutland Area National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. However, the board has left the door open for rebranding, and students may consider how to brand the mascot for current times. School boards statewide have been required to adopt policies prohibiting discriminatory school branding and mascots. - Bennington Banner
Attorney Suspended By N.H. Bar
Claremont attorney Lisa Wellman-Ally has been suspended from practicing law by the New Hampshire Supreme Court over misconduct involving mishandling clients’ money. The suspension was issued in response to a 17-page petition filed by the high court’s Attorney Discipline Office that detailed how Wellman-Ally “mishandled” money held in trusts on behalf of two clients. Both clients eventually received the funds they entrusted to Wellman-Ally, but only after months of wrangling. The summary petition for suspension was filed with the New Hampshire Supreme Court even as Wellman-Ally had completed her conditions on a prior six-month suspension from the court. - Valley News
City Seeks Traffic Information From Proposed Casino
A proposed charitable gaming casino and restaurant on Miracle Mile in Lebanon, New Hampshire, has had its public hearing rescheduled to June 12 by the Planning Board, pending further traffic analysis. The Lebanon Poker Room wants to move its charitable gaming casino from 45 Hanover St. to a larger location at 369 Miracle Mile. The proposed project would convert the former Honda dealership into a 41-seat restaurant, bar, and casino containing approximately 111 electronic gaming machines and 90 gaming tables. The city planning officials are awaiting additional traffic data to confirm the accuracy of the traffic projections submitted in February. - Valley News
Man Held Without Bail In Alleged Assault
A New Hampshire man accused of shoving his hand down another man’s throat at a homeless shelter in Vermont has been held without bail at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury by a judge. William F. Flibotte Jr. has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison due to his previous convictions. Flibotte testified that he doesn’t remember the beginning of the assault and that he may have blacked out. Evaluations of competency and sanity have been ordered in the case. - Times Argus
