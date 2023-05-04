Vermont & New Hampshire Roundup

Legislators To Investigate Sheriff, Prosecutor
The Vermont General Assembly is launching a special investigation into allegations against Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie. An upcoming bill will establish a special committee to look into the actions of the two officials.
The investigation follows charges against Grismore for simple assault and questions of improper use of funds in his office. Lavoie is accused of misconduct against office staff, including “repeated discriminatory comments and actions” that created a hostile environment for female staff.
The special committee will have seven representatives from across the state and additional subpoena powers to pull in testimony and information on both cases.
Sununu Signs Bills Into Law
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed 16 bills into law on Tuesday, covering a range of topics. The bills include establishing a committee to study unmarried cohabitants and common law marriage, requiring the teaching of cursive handwriting and multiplication tables, and recognizing May 3rd as Old Man of the Mountain Day. Other bills cover issues such as antique car inspections, prescription refills, and the renaming of a portion of Route 140 in honor of Private First Class Nicholas Cournoyer.
Police Raid Suspected Drug House
Bennington police raided a suspected drug location on Depot Street on Monday in response to the recent epidemic of overdoses in the area, specifically from fentanyl. The police have reported six overdoses in Bennington over the past weekend, which is higher than the six overdoses reported in the two weeks leading up to the weekend. The raid yielded seven arrests, including one for an outstanding warrant, and several baggies of suspected fentanyl, needles, and other drug paraphernalia were found at the scene. The police have conducted several raids over the past few days to stem the flow of drugs into the area.
Man Arrested In Gas Station Robbery
CLAREMONT, N.H.— A Claremont man has been charged with robbing a convenience store. Police say 30-year-old Johnathan Smith was arrested on Tuesday and charged with robbery for an incident on July 18. Smith is accused of stealing cash from the store’s register and threatening an employee with a knife before fleeing the scene. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 14.
Sununu Supports Hydro Transmission Project
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has voiced his support for the Twin States Clean Energy Link, a 1,200-MW power transmission project that would run hydropower through Vermont and New Hampshire underground in the North Country. The project is expected to reduce power costs in the region and add resiliency to the electric system. National Grid plans the 211-mile renewable energy transmission project, which will be subject to a lengthy public process. Sununu praised the project for minimizing visual impacts while delivering much-needed new clean energy to the state. It is anticipated the project will save ratepayers billions in just the first 15 years of operation.
Man Sentenced In Shooting Death
Octavius Allen-Napier has been sentenced to 11 to 25 years in prison for the 2020 manslaughter of Steven Martin, according to a plea agreement. Martin was killed in his North Avenue home in Burlington, Vermont.
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad disagreed with the decision to plead down to a lesser charge, stating that prison should be the answer for murder. However, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said that Martin’s family supported the plea agreement, which also led to federal gun charges against Allen-Napier being dismissed. Another suspect, Peter Nguyen, is still awaiting sentencing in the case.
Senator Welch Calls For High Court Reform
Vermont Senator Peter Welch is urging for a code of conduct to be created for members of the US Supreme Court. Welch made the call during a Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform. He stated that while public confidence in the court is at an all-time low, there is no formal code of conduct. Welch believes that the erosion of support for the court is due to the public perception that it has disregarded the rights of the majority through their elected representatives to pass laws protecting the public interest. The hearing comes after reports that Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose luxury travel gifts and a real estate transaction involving a GOP megadonor.
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In N.H. Shooting
A 65-year-old woman from Somersworth, New Hampshire has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 50-year-old woman in the head in Rochester. Police were called to the scene at the Professional Arts Centre on Monday morning and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She is currently in critical condition. The suspect was tracked down in North Carolina with the help of local police.
