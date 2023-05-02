Bill To Remove Residency Requirements For Terminally Ill Awaits Governor Signature
Vermont’s Legislature has passed a bill removing the residency requirement for terminally ill patients to receive life-ending medication. Previously, only Vermont residents could access this medical service, but the change follows a lawsuit against the state filed by a non-resident cancer patient.
The new bill, H.190, keeps other existing requirements in place, such as patients being 18 years or older, suffering from a terminal condition, and being able to make a voluntary and informed decision. Despite opposition from the Vermont Right to Life group, the policy will take effect immediately if signed into law by Governor Phil Scott.
——-
Health Department: Vt. Opioid Deaths Up For Third Straight Year
Opioid deaths in Vermont have increased for the third year, with 239 people dying from accidental opioid-related overdoses in 2022 according to a report from the state health department. Opioids are the most common cause of drug overdose deaths in Vermont. The report also highlights the involvement of other drugs, such as fentanyl, gabapentin, and xylazine, which can cause severe respiratory problems and do not respond as quickly to naloxone in the event of an overdose. The Department of Health is working to reduce opioid-related deaths by expanding access to care and reducing the stigma of drug addiction.
“Vermonters have been through so much these past several years, and these deaths add to the loss and pain for so many,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “So, I want anyone who is struggling with opioid use disorder, as well as their friends, families and others, to know help is available, when and where you need it.”
The report also reveals some demographic and geographic information, with Southern Vermont experiencing a significantly higher rate of opioid-related deaths than other areas of the state. To see the full report, visit healthvermont.gov.
——-
Embattled Principal Resigns
Middlebury Union High School principal Justin Campbell resigned from his job after it was found out that he made up student interviews about a party where teens were drinking, according to a report from Seven Days.
The interviews were part of an investigation that led to the firing of two married coaches. The coaches suspected the principal had other motives for firing them and asked to see the district’s investigatory notes. They later found out that the principal had lied about conducting interviews with students and had fabricated information.
The coaches filed a formal complaint, but the school district refused to believe them. After they hired a private investigator and obtained evidence, the district finally acknowledged that the principal had lied and that the coaches’ claims were true.
The couple says they were blocked from telling their story to the school board and have not received an apology from the district. Read the full story at https://www.sevendaysvt.com.
——-
King Arthur To Cease Direct To Consumer Sales
King Arthur Baking Co. will stop selling directly to customers from its Norwich facility in June 2024. This means 19 people might lose their jobs according to a VTDigger report. The company has been outsourcing sales to other places since 2014 because it’s hard to deliver to customers from Vermont. The company is giving the affected employees 14 months to find other jobs within the company or get more training. King Arthur has been around since 1790 and is the first flour company in the United States. They make flour, ingredients, baking mixes, cookbooks, and baked goods.
——-
Vermont Mother Charged In Fatal Crash
A Vermont mother, Dawn Baustert, has been accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash that killed her 11-year-old son and caused severe injuries to other passengers in her SUV. The incident occurred on Interstate 89 in Sharon last year, with Baustert’s Chevrolet Suburban drifting into rock ledges in the median from the southbound lane. Vermont State Police have charged her with five criminal counts, including driving under the influence with death resulting, grossly negligent operation with death resulting, and reckless endangerment. Baustert is set to appear in court on May 23 in White River Junction.
——-
Report: NEO Nazi Group Active In N.H.
A neo-Nazi group, NSC-131, based in New England and active throughout New Hampshire, is a terrorist organization actively planning and carrying out a campaign of violence and intimidation primarily aimed at the LGBTQ community, according to a new report by Task Force Butler, a group of U.S. Military veterans that investigates and tracks hate groups.
The report, dubbed Project Husky, provides evidence of NSC-131’s interstate conspiracies to engage in terror and calls for law enforcement to crack down hard on the group. According to the report, the group is also behind dozens of other incidents, including confrontations at Drag Queen story hour-type events in Massachusetts and Rhode Island that led to violence. The report states that members of the group have faced little in the way of legal consequences, partly because they are not being taken seriously by authorities. Read the report at https://taskforcebutler.org/husky
——-
Barre Man Denies Multiple Attacks On Partner
Eric Douglas Sample, 42, of East Barre, Vermont, pleaded not guilty to first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint in Washington County criminal court in Barre. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of domestic assault after allegedly attacking a woman on multiple occasions. Sample could face up to 24 years and six months in prison if convicted. Barre City police officer, Cpl. Amos Gaylord, said the victim reported Sample had thrown a wax warmer at her, punched her and choked her during one incident. She also reported previous assaults in February and twice in January. Sample was released to the custody of a family member but could face further charges if he violates his release conditions.
——-
State Investigates Possible Data Breach
The Vermont Agency of Digital Services is investigating several state websites after discovering that they may have been leaking Vermonters’ private data.
The state uses cloud-based software Salesforce for online human services, including filing pandemic unemployment benefits and COVID-19 vaccine signups. A recent report found that some guest users could access information meant to be behind closed doors, including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers.
While the websites have now been sealed and personal information secured, the potential leak was a result of how some settings were configured, according to a Salesforce spokesperson. The Vermont Agency of Digital Services claims it is unlikely that personal data was compromised but will investigate any concerns.
——-
People Missing After Crash
Police in Brattleboro, Vermont are investigating a crash where a car went underwater and two individuals are missing. Jacob Lyon, 24, of Vernon was found in the car and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lyon told police two other individuals were in the car with him but have not been found despite a search. The incident occurred early Saturday morning and anyone with information is asked to call Brattleboro police.
——-
Burlington Weighs Expansion Of Homeless Areas
City councilors in Burlington are considering expanding the areas where it is legal to camp in response to the area’s homeless crisis. Currently, camping is only allowed in North Beach, but the city has agreed to allow camping in other spots if they meet health and safety standards.
However, some councilors believe this is not enough and are proposing policies allowing camping in city parks and another city-owned land when there is no shelter capacity. The council is set to discuss preliminary suggestions from the city attorney about the proposed plan but will make no decisions on updates to the sheltering on public land policy.
——-
Man On Trial For Stabbing Police
Akwasi Owusu is now on trial for allegedly stabbing three police officers in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2018. The case began when officers were called to a domestic incident involving Owusu. Prosecutors say the officers tried to talk to Owusu several times before using a stun gun and entering his room, where he allegedly attacked them with a knife. The defense argues that the officers escalated the situation and that Owusu never tried to kill them. Two of the officers were hospitalized after the incident. The trial continues throughout the week.
——-
Woman Sentenced In Hit & Run
Joyce Howard was sentenced to 1 1/2 to three years in prison for a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a jogger in Rochester. Mat Lefebvre, the victim, gave emotional testimony about his injuries and ongoing recovery. Howard was accused of hitting Lefebvre with an SUV before leaving the scene in October 2021. The judge noted that he doesn’t believe Howard intentionally hit Lefebvre, but because of her actions, his life is now changed forever. Another hearing will determine how much, if any, restitution will be made to Lefebvre and Howard will be required to complete any counseling or educational programs required by the Department of Corrections.
