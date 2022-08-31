State officials announced Wednesday plans to wind down an emergency rental assistance program that helped thousands of Vermonters throughout the pandemic.
The changes, which will be progressively implemented in the coming months, will reduce the number of people eligible and the level of the benefits for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
A media briefing - provided by a litany of state officials including Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson, Commissioner of Housing Josh Hanford, Agency of Administration Deputy Secretary Douglas Farnham, Executive Director of the Vermont State Housing Authority Kathleen Berk, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Sean Brown, among others - outlined the anticipated changes which are a departure from original plans that called for the federally-funded programs to be longer lasting.
Samuelson said the rental assistance program, which was funded in stages by the federal government’s pandemic recovery bills, provided much-needed support to Vermont households that suffered financially due to the pandemic.
VERAP has provided rent and utility assistance to almost 12,613 Vermont households with an average benefit of $964 per month, lasting up to 18 months of eligibility.
Farnham explained that when the state originally developed the assistance programs under initial federal spending guidance, it was hoped the program would last through late 2023, however, new federal guidelines received this spring about how the money could be spent and related spending deadlines forced state officials to revise the benefits and eligibility so the programs would be able to last through this winter for the most vulnerable Vermonters.
“The main reason for the ramp down is funds are running low,” said Farnham. “If continuing at the current structure some programs would be out of funds before the end of the year.”
VERAP will stop taking new applications on Oct. 1 and begin reducing benefits based on household income with only those households earning 30% or less of median income receiving a benefit through the end of March 2023.
The officials spoke about the need and goal to ensure that vulnerable Vermonters would not be forced into homelessness by the eventual wind-down of the one-time federally funded programs that were rapidly developed at the beginning of the pandemic.
“The program has underscored the true need for low-income Vermonters,” said Berk. “Emergency assistance may be ending but our work will continue.”
The officials said by developing a ramp to see the benefits gradually reduce for low-income Vermonters the hope is it will buy time for state officials and the Legislature to evaluate the programs and address future needs.
VERAP is just one of 5 programs developed by the state with federal funding and numerous other state-funded programs will continue in varying capacities, including transitional housing, emergency housing, the motel-hotel voucher program and others.
Hanford also noted that the state had made other recent investments in affordable housing development and rental property improvement programs that were beginning to show the fruits of that investment and would hopefully alleviate the significant affordable housing crisis that is impacting every corner of the state.
The officials predicted that the VERAP changes would affect just over 3,000 households that would no longer qualify for benefits as of Sept. 30, and an additional 5,396 would see a reduction and eventual loss of benefits By Dec. 1, only 4,202 of the present 12,613 households would still receive reduced benefits until March 31 at which point the program is projected to cease.
Hanford noted other states had already run through their allocation of federal rental assistance and in some cases had shut off benefits to everyone with little notice. He said the state officials had devised the program revisions to avoid people hitting a sudden cliff with benefits they may still be relying on.
Samuelson also noted that the state was fortunate to have received the funds, and now that the economy is moving forward and more people are employed it is time to phase out programs that were developed as a response to the COVID crisis.
The state and its partners have begun notifying tenants and landlords of the impending changes and to provide access to alternate housing assistance programs.
